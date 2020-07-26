New bench planned for picnic area 

TREMONT — Helen Hall wants to honor her sister with a bench at their favorite spot and the town has agreed to let her.

“I lost my older sister March 23,” Hall told selectmen at their meeting on Monday. “Our favorite picnic spot was there and I’d like to put a memorial bench there. We weren’t able to have a service this year.”

When Barbara Swazey Kelley was alive, she and Hall picnicked at the Seal Cove picnic area, known to most as the Algerine Coast. Installation of the bench is planned for next summer. Selectmen agreed to having the bench placed at the spot with a few stipulations in place. Hall asked if the town ever decided to move or dispose of the bench that she have first right of refusal.