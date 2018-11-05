Networking event set

BAR HARBOR — Machias Savings Bank is partnering with Anchorspace to hold business speed networking events as part of the Business Buzz and Brews series at their Bar Harbor location. The first event is set for Thursday Nov. 15 at 7 a.m.

“As a community workspace looking to serve the local small business community, we have ideas of doing more events but don’t have the financial support or physical space for larger events to pull them off,” Anchorspace owner Nicole Ouellette, said. “So when Machias Savings Bank agreed to work with us, we got started brainstorming with them all the things we wanted to do.”

Machias Savings Bank plans to host quarterly business speed networking events, alternating between mornings and evenings.

Business Buzz and Brews was coined to represent the networking buzz and enjoying brews (coffee brew for morning sessions and beer brews for evening sessions).

“Most people feel at least a little intimidated walking up to people they don’t know at a normal networking event or trade show,” says Ouellette. “This structure allows people to see their business colleagues, meet some new connections, and have a tasty beverage in the span of an hour.”

Contact www.anchorspace.com/business-buzz or 613-5344