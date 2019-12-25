Neighbor decries smell from septic biz

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Marshall Brook Road resident Mike Levesque says a stinky situation on his road is robbing him of the enjoyment of his property.

After asking for help from the town manager, Planning Board and Board of Selectmen, Levesque filed an administrative appeal to ask the town’s Board of Appeals for relief. He claims a buffer has been removed between his property and one on which a septic tank business is located.

Four members of the Board of Appeals met on Dec. 18 to hear Levesque’s claim that his neighbor, James ‘Jimmy’ Norwood who owns Royal Flush Septic, has expanded or changed the use of his business in a way that should have required further review from the town.

“I encouraged the code enforcement officer to assess the impact it was having on my residential property,” said Levesque. “After looking at it they decided there would be nothing done. I’m hoping a fresh set of eyes will look at the shoreland zone, will look at the lack of buffering, look at the soil quality.”

Because Levesque was appealing a decision of the code enforcement officer, the appeal was heard de novo, meaning from the beginning.

The town’s Planning Board, not the CEO, is tasked with determining “level of impact” of certain land use activities in the town’s land use ordinance, Levesque argued.

“I’m not sure he’s got the proper permits,” Levesque told one of the members of the Board of Appeals when asked which decision by the CEO he was appealing.

Presenting his side at the start of the meeting, Levesque said, “Royal Flush Septic has expanded operations in size and scope in a 2.6-acre land purchase.”

He also cited a new, triple-axle truck used by the business as further evidence of expanding operations.

“A timber harvest was done on that land which has left little to no buffer remaining,” he continued. “This clearing is allowing poisonous (hydrogen sulfide) septic gases to drift uncontrollably onto my property, which has caused me personal injury and is robbing me of the enjoyment of my property.”

Levesque shared documents, photos and information to support his claims. Board member Ted Fletcher asked if the same documentation had been shared with Norwood. Levesque said he had not shared it with his neighbor.

In a conversation with the Islander after the meeting, Norwood said he had not been aware of the Appeals Board meeting other than being notified as an abutter. Levesque listed six neighbors, including Norwood, on his application for appeal.

Royal Flush Septic has operated from the same address on Marshall Brook Road for nearly two decades, according to Norwood.

“I’ve always operated out of there,” said Norwood, who also lives at the property. “I’ve had a guy working for me for nine years.”

Norwood said he had three trucks and added a fourth one, a tri-axle truck, to his business last winter. In April, he said he purchased three acres of property adjacent to his land. On that property, trees were falling down so he removed some to “avert a disaster.”

“We [were] trying to leave the cedar trees but they all started falling over,” added Norwood, who said he had notified Levesque before cutting some trees.

“It was densely forested,” Levesque told members of the Board of Appeals. “I couldn’t even see the property before … It’s been quite a drastic increase and as far as the smells I’d say the magnitude is 100 times different.

“On occasion you would know when they were doing some pumping down there,” he added, “Now you know every time.”

According to Norwood, nothing is different at the Royal Flush headquarters. Business volume is greatest in the summer season with an 80 percent decrease through the winter. Because he pays a fee to dispose of the waste in Ellsworth, it has been common practice to “top off” a truck in order to haul it with a full load, he said.

“I’ve been transferring loads forever,” he said about pumping sewage from one truck to another. “We do it in the middle of the day or first thing in the morning… I only do this about once every two weeks and it’s a 15-minute process.”

Levesque, who is a member of the town’s planning board, referred to the town’s land use ordinance during the meeting. Most of the town is zoned for mixed use, which means businesses can operate next to residences. In the LUO under general standards, permission is required to expand and any expansion requires buffering, Levesque argued, and requires residential uses be protected from industrial uses.

He also referred to another section that states the LUO prohibits any land owner from allowing gases to endanger public health and safety and enjoyment of other properties.

Board of Appeals chair Lun Sawyer asked to hear from the opposing side in the appeal.

“Nothing’s occurred,” said Code Enforcement Officer John Larson. “No permits have been issued. No expansion has taken place. Nothing’s happened.”

Board of Appeals member Michael Forbes asked if a permit was applied for.

“There was a permit applied for 100 to 500 cubic yards of fill but the permit was not issued,” Larson answered, referring to a permit application from Norwood submitted on Nov. 1.

“You say you applied for a permit?” asked Sawyer.

“Mr. Norwood applied for a permit to put in 100 to 500 cubic yards of fill on that new lot that he just built,” said Larson.

“I have you confused,” Sawyer answered. “You’re the code enforcement officer. Can I have your name?”

“There was no permit issued because you didn’t think one was needed?” Sawyer then asked Larson. Norwood did not apply for a change of use permit, expansion of use permit or building permit.

The LUO “defines expansion of use as the addition of months to a use’s operating season of the use of more floor area of ground area devoted to a particular use,” Larson wrote in a memo in response to Levesque’s concerns in October.

“The permit for additional fill material would not have been issued if the Code Enforcement Officer deemed it an expansion of use … The owner may have increased the parking area but in my opinion it does not qualify as an expansion of use. The LUO is silent as to the number of employees or number of vehicles a business can have.”

Levesque’s main claim in the appeal was changes he said he has observed at Norwood’s business and how it is affecting his quality of life. He’s also concerned, he said, about multiple loads of fill, development being too close to the Marshall Brook watershed and removal of buffering from another property.

After combing through the case, members of the Board of Appeals unanimously approved 11 findings of fact.

They found the transfer of larger volumes of waste as a change in use and directed Larson to serve a cease and desist order to Norwood for that action on his second lot of land, until permitted by the Planning Board.

On Friday, Larson told the Islander he plans to wait to move forward on the directions from the Board of Appeals once the minutes from the meeting are in writing. As of the beginning of this week, they had not been completed.

“My worst fear is that he won’t pursue any more permitting and they’ll be no buffering added,” Levesque said at the meeting. “If he doesn’t pursue this permit in front of the planning board, I’m stuck with zero buffering between his industrial site that he’s expanded and my residence.”