Native plants bill advances

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill to promote the use of native plants in national parks and other public lands was approved July 21 by the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

The bill, which now goes to the full Senate, was introduced by Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Maria Cantwell of Washington.

It would create a pilot program at the National Park Service and the Bureau of Land Management to support the use of native plants. It also would direct those agencies to review existing data and study the cost-effectiveness of using native plants on the federal lands they manage.

Eric Stiles, president and CEO of Friends of Acadia, said in a press release from Sen. Collins’ office that he is pleased the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act is advancing through the Senate.

“Native plants are critical to healthy park ecosystems,” he said. “Investing in programs that use native plants is a valuable way to ensure that national parks and other public lands remain vital landscapes as the climate changes.”