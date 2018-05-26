Nakorn lot eyed for museum

BAR HARBOR — A half-acre parcel of land at 58 Cottage St., the former location of the Nakorn Thai restaurant, has been purchased by the Bar Harbor Historical Society as a possible new museum and headquarters site.

The lot was purchased from Worthy LLC, controlled by Thomas Alley of Bar Harbor, for an undisclosed sum. The town assesses the property’s value for tax purposes at $921,000. In October of last year, when the Nakorn Thai building was razed, Alley told the Islander that the asking price was $1,495,000. The sale was handled by the Swan Agency.

The property is across the street from the Bar Harbor Post Office and next door to the new Atlantic Brewing Midtown. Over the years, it held an arcade, an ice cream shop and a Popeye’s.

Alley said the building was in fair condition when it was razed, but the layout did not suit the way the town is being developed.

“The parking was put up front and the building out back,” he said. “Now [the buildings are] all up front.”

The historical society, founded in 1946, is currently headquartered over three floors at 33 Ledgelawn Ave. It moved there after being located for many years in a single room in the basement of the Jesup Memorial Library.

“We are excited to begin exploring such energizing options for the organization’s future,” said Kim Swan, a member of the historical society’s board of directors in a press release. “Thanks in no small part to the efforts of our Director Deborah Dyer, our holdings and resources have grown over the past decades, and the board decided it is time for us look at a larger home.”

Swan said the society’s board will begin exploring options for what to develop at the site, as well as potential partnerships with other nonprofit organizations.

“It may sound funny for someone in an historical society to say this, but it is going to take a little time,” Swan said. “We love this town, this island community, and take very seriously our mission to tell those stories well and share them with the wider world.”

The historical society is open for regular summer hours and hosts multiple programs. Most recently, the group produced and distributed a documentary video on the Great Fire of 1947.

For more information, call 288-0000, email Swan at [email protected], or send a message on the Bar Harbor Historical Society Facebook page.