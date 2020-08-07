Mystery seeds 

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) Bureau of Agriculture is asking anyone who has received unsolicited packages containing seeds, purportedly sent from China, to get in touch via an online form to assist with a national investigation.

The seeds are usually sent in white packages displaying Chinese lettering and the words “China Post.” Most recipients say they did not order anything, and that the packaging was labeled as jewelry. Some recipients have reported ordering seeds on Amazon and receiving these seeds. The seeds are thought to possibly be either invasive or pose a plant health risk. They are not believed to be harmful to humans or pets, but they could pose a significant risk to agriculture or the environment.

Visit maine.gov/dacf/ag/report-unsolicited-seeds.shtml.