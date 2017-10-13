Mystery man jailed

BAR HARBOR — As of Tuesday, police had not yet learned the true identity of a man they arrested Sunday on charges of operating while under the influence and operating without a license.

According to Lt. David Kerns, passengers in the vehicle the man was driving brought identification to the police station after the arrest, but that “appears to be fraudulent.” He was booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth under that name, Alberto Nieba, 38, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Kerns said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are assisting in the investigation.

Police received two reports Monday morning of a man pouring a suspicious substance into a soda bottle. The man, a cruise ship passenger, told police he was worried he couldn’t take lighter fluid for his Zippo lighter on the ship and was disguising it by pouring it into the bottle.

The man was not breaking any laws, Kerns said, but cruise ship staff were made aware of his plans.

A 76-year-old Sullivan woman was taken Oct. 4 to Mount Desert Island Hospital for an evaluation after she was found in her crashed vehicle but had no recollection of what had occurred.

According to police, another driver came upon a 2005 Subaru with extensive front-end damage and the airbags deployed parked on the Crooked Road. The driver of the Subaru, Cynthia Perkins, was transported to the hospital after police learned she had no memory of a collision. She was later released. Police were able to follow fluids that had leaked from the Subaru but were unable to determine what Perkins had hit.

Police here assisted Acadia National Park rangers Oct. 5 by stopping a driver who reportedly was speeding, driving erratically and ignoring their attempts to pull him over.

Officer Ted Cake stopped Samuel Clark Smith, 31, of Englewood, Colo., at the intersection of Main Street and the Schooner Head Road. Rangers charged Smith with operating while under the influence. Additional charges are pending.

Barry Gutradt, 75, of Bar Harbor was driving onto Mount Desert Street from Temple Street on Friday when his 2017 Subaru struck the front of a 2017 Hyundai driven by Beth Weed, 25, of Houston, Texas. No injuries were reported.

Police said driver inattention caused a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash Oct. 5 on Eden Street.

Melvin Conklin of West Angola, Ind., was stopped in traffic when his 2006 Honda was struck from behind by a 2013 Ford pickup driven by Darren Robinson of Surry. The impact pushed the Honda into a 2017 Toyota driven by James Brown of Peachtree City, Ga.

Vincent Abbott, 43, of Mount Desert turned himself in to the police station Monday and was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Sarah Hackson, 30, of Bar Harbor was arrested Friday on a charge of operating while under the influence.

A traffic stop Friday resulted in a summons for a Levant woman.

Emilie Dullas, 21, was charged with operating after suspension.

Jessica McElvogue, 33, of Bar Harbor was arrested Oct. 3 on charges of operating while under the influence of drugs and possession of scheduled drugs and booked into the Hancock County Jail.

A Mount Desert man was arrested Oct. 3 on a warrant and booked into the Hancock County Jail.

The warrant charged 39-year-old Jon Del Lima with violating a protection order.

Mark Brimhall, 27, of Ellsworth was summonsed Oct. 3 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Mount Desert

A woman called police Friday to say her neighbor had moved out and left two cats and two rabbits behind. The neighbor claimed the cars are feral and the rabbits are not his.

Southwest Harbor

A man was warned for trespassing Oct. 5 after police responded to a report of someone throwing things at a residence.

A vehicle was vandalized while parked Friday at a business.

Police are investigating an Oct. 4 theft from a hotel.

Trenton

Two accidents involving vehicles striking deer on Route 3 were reported on Oct. 2.

Hilary Hudson, 60, no address given, was southbound when her 2007 Toyota struck a deer crossing the road.

Dustin Updike, 42, of Ellsworth was northbound when his 2017 Hyundai hit a deer.

Tremont

Donald Murphy, 61, of Tremont was summonsed Oct. 5 on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false license plates.