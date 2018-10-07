BIW Contract announced

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, along with Representatives Chellie Pingree and Bruce Poliquin, have announced that Bath Iron Works (BIW) has been awarded contracts for four ships, in the amount of $3.9 billion, over the next five years pursuant to the Navy’s multiyear procurement contract.

The contract includes options for additional ships, including one that is expected to be awarded in fiscal year 2019.

“We are proud of the hardworking and highly skilled men and women at Bath Iron Works who have earned the reputation that ‘Bath built is best built,’” said Collins, and King, Pingree and Poliquin in a joint statement.

Collins is a senior member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Senator King is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Representative Pingree is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.