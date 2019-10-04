Muscat joins Acadia Family Center

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Stefanie Joy Muscat is joining the Acadia Family Center as executive director. She began her role on September 16, 2019.

“With over 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, including 13 years as an award-winning global nonprofit management consultant focusing on governance, management, strategic planning, community relations and fundraising, Stefanie is a wonderful fit for AFC,” said Board Chairman Sam Hamill.

Muscat’s most recent position was director of advancement for the Abbe Museum. She is president-elect of the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club. She and her husband Ty own a house in Bass Harbor, and their daughter attends the University of Maine in Orono.

Muscat has both personal and professional experience with substance use disorders and clinical treatment.

When asked what her long-term vision was for the Center, Muscat responded that she will “work with the AFC team and surrounding community to grow the Center’s vision of healing, education, and advocacy — to build a stronger, more resilient, community.”

She also will work to position the Center as a thought leader in the region.

“She is very committed to working with the Center’s staff to create an inclusive environment in which they can thrive, and her awareness of health disparities will ensure that AFC continues to prioritize its commitment to providing client-based clinical services,” Hamill said.

