Murder suspect indicted; charged with murder, rape

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County Grand Jury Aug. 9 indicted a Bar Harbor man on charges of gross sexual assault and murder in the June death of Mikaela Conley, 19, of Bar Harbor.

The Maine State Police on June 4 charged Jalique Keene, 21, with murder in connection with Conley’s death. Her body was found on a wooded hillside near the intersection of Route 3 and West Street on June 2.

On the afternoon of May 31, Conley drove to Boston to pick up Keene and another person at the airport, according to court records. They returned to Bar Harbor and “he stayed with her into the early morning hours at her home and in the vicinity,” according to court records.

She had been missing since the early morning hours of June 1, when she had been last seen at home by her mother.

Ellsworth attorneys Jeff Toothaker and Dawn Corbett represent Keene, who is being held without bail at the Hancock County Jail. At a very brief first court appearance June 6, the court agreed he would continue to be held without bail.

The affadavit of State Police Detective Maine State Police Det. Tom Pickering, initially sealed by the court, was released June 15. The document included findings by the State Medical Examiner’s office that Conley died of “blunt force trauma and strangulation.”

Pickering described what he had seen in footage from the security cameras at Conners Emerson School, whose playground abuts the wooded area where the body was found.

“I … observed at 3:36 a.m. a male appearing to be Jalique appear at [the side of a person appearing to be Conley] and after some sort of interaction, he is seen picking her up over his shoulder and walking off with her as she is kicking with her feet,” Pickering stated.

In footage from the same camera, Keene reappears around 7 a.m., dragging an apparently lifeless body toward the area where the body was later found, according to the affidavit.

Dates for a jury trial have not yet been set, but Toothaker and Corbett are scheduled to meet with Assistant Attorney General John Alsop for a status conference on Thursday, Sept. 13.