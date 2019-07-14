TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum presents a Murder Mystery Dinner Sunday, July 28, from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

A merry band of island residents don costumes and present a fun murder mystery written by Mount Desert’s own Bob and Robin Lawton, as board members and staff of the museum serve a scrumptious meal catered by Chippers and served at the museum among the collection of Brass Era automobiles.

A ticket includes a plated dinner, appetizers and dessert; wine, beer, and nonalcoholic drinks; signature Rusticator Punch; a souvenir wine glass, and of course the chance and challenge of figuring out “whodunnit” in this year’s original play.

Tickets are $100 per person for museum members, and $125 for non-members. Contact 244-9242 or mel@sealcoveautomuseum.org.