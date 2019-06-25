Mueller team member to speak

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jeannie Rhee, a former senior prosecutor in the Special Counsel’s Office of the U.S. Dept of Justice, will discuss the recent work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and how to promote free and fair elections in the information age July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The talk is presented by the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

The Special Counsel investigation shed light on foreign interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Rhee will discuss the challenge of promoting free speech and open forums while being vigilant against disinformation campaigns, both foreign and domestic.

“The events of 2016 were part of a larger dynamic that has weaponized democratic norms,” organizers said. “How do we maintain our ideals in the face of information warfare?”

Rhee spent the last two years serving as a senior prosecutor in the Special Counsel’s Office, where she led the team investigating Russian cyber, social media and intelligence efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Ms. Her team was responsible for the two Russia-related indictments, the prosecution of Trump associate Roger Stone, and the guilty pleas of attorney Michael Cohen and campaign advisor George Papadopoulos.

Rhee has spent her career serving in government — as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel and an Assistant United States Attorney — and in private practice. She is now a partner at the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. Contact the library at 244-7065.