MSGA announces scholarships  

CUMBERLAND – The Maine State Golf Association is pleased to announce the two winners of the Frank Langlois Scholarship. This award gives a one-time grant of $5,000 to one male and one female student who have shown an active interest in golf in Maine. This year’s Frank Langlois Scholarship recipients are Gabrielle James of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island High School, who will be attendingHusson University, and Caleb Manuel of Topsham and Mt. Ararat High School, who will be attending the University of Connecticut.

For information on the MSGA Scholarship Fund, or to make a donation, contact[email protected] or visit www.mesga.org.