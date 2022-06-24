MRC to purchase plant 

HAMPDEN — The Municipal Review Committee on June 15 announced it will proceed with the purchase of the Hampden trash and recycling plant after no other qualified bidders came forward.

“In the past few weeks, the receiver and MRC have been busy reviewing financial and technical capabilities of interested bidders,” according to a letter to MRC members. “This review just concluded, with the receiver determining no interested bidders were qualified. MRC was also in agreement with this determination. As a result, the receiver informed the court an auction will not be needed. We will now be moving forward on the sale to MRC under the terms of our ‘stalking horse’ bid, with the receiver seeking final approval of the sale from the court with a target to close on or before June 30.

“We will be busy finalizing closing documents as well as reopening plans for the Hampden Facility after MRC’s acquisition. This will involve outreach to multiple stakeholders and potential partners including operators and financial partners.”

An MRC Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Friday, June 24, at 9 a.m. via Zoom.