Move requires resignation

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen voted unanimously to accept Planning Board member Chris Rawls’ resignation effective immediately at their Tuesday night meeting.

Town Manager Justin VanDongen explained to the board that Rawls is now a resident of Mount Desert. Southwest Harbor’s ordinance states that members of the town’s Planning Board must be residents of the town.

“Twenty years Chris has been on the Planning Board,” Chairman Chad Terry said during the meeting. “He’s served the town well.”

Rawls appointment on the board expires in 2022 and the town is looking to fill that seat as soon as possible.