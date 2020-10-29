Islander takes home 21 awards in annual contest

BAR HARBOR—The staff of the Mount Desert Islander took home 21 awards from the Maine Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest on Saturday, including top honors for general excellence in advertising.

The awards were given at the organization’s annual meeting, which was held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Reporters Dick Broom and Sarah Hinckley, as well as former reporters Liz Graves and Becky Pritchard, were recognized for their outstanding work through the past year in writing and photography. Local columnist Jill Goldthwait was given a first place nod as an opinion columnist among all of Maine’s large-circulation weeklies. Page designer Nadean Gilliland also received a number of awards for her creative work designing sports and front pages of the newspaper. Editorial cartoonist Joe Marshall was given third place among like-sized newspapers with judges noting, “Nice work on topics of local interest. I especially liked the little guy in the corner.”

Earlier in the day, former Islander General Manager Terry Carlisle was inducted into the state association’s Hall of Fame. Carlisle, an Ellsworth native, worked for The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander for more than 40 years, starting her career as secretary to former publisher James Russell Wiggins. Also inducted Saturday was the late Arthur Guesman, a professor of journalism at the University of Maine at Orono.

“Congratulations to the staff of the Mount Desert Islander on bringing home six first-place recognitions, one of which is Advertising General Excellence within our circulation category, this year from Maine Press Association, said Kathy Cook, general manager of the Islander and The Ellsworth American. “Each recognition solidifies the hard work and commitment the staff puts into each and every issue. I am tremendously proud and honored to work alongside such an amazingly talented and dedicated group of journalists and professionals.”