Mount Desert Islander gets new circulation manager 

BAR HARBOR — Cathy Marshall has joined MaineStay Media as circulation manager for Mount Desert Islander, The Ellsworth American, The Camden Herald, Courier Gazette, The Free Press and the Republican Journal. She brings with her 12 years of experience with the Penobscot Bay Press newspaper group.

In addition to responsibility for mailed and digital subscriptions, Marshall oversees newspaper delivery and inventory management for all retail locations where the papers are sold. For The American and Islander, Marshall also manages the Newspapers in Education (NIE) program. NIE provides, upon request, either printed or digital subscriptions to teachers in Hancock County for classroom use with their students. Area businesses underwrite the cost of the newspapers through a sponsorship program.

“I am so excited to be with the MaineStay group,” Marshall said. “Plus, I’m prepping to launch the NIE program for the mid-coast papers for this coming school year, so that’s even more exciting.”

Marshall says she is looking for new retail locations for the newspapers, always looking to increase overall circulation, and that she is currently taking reservations for NIE papers and digital subscriptions.

“It’s great to have Cathy on our team,” said Publisher Chris Crockett. “She’s a true professional and is full of energy. She’s a great asset to our family of news publications and I am confident that our circulation will grow with Cathy on board.”

For more information about NIE participation or sponsorships, general paid subscriptions or opportunities to sell the publications from a retail business, contact Marshall at [email protected].com.