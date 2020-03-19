Mount Desert Islander adopts strategies to combat virus spread

BAR HARBOR — Among the dizzying array of news stories and social media posts concerning the coronavirus, is information about the steps area businesses are taking to protect their employees and customers.

“At the Mount Desert Islander, our commitment is to getting the news out every week,” said General Manager Kathy Cook. “That mission is more critical than ever in a crisis. The company does not anticipate changes to our print delivery schedule at this time.”

The paper also is allowing unlimited access to its website, mdislander.com, so that the public may stay informed.

“Based on continued monitoring of the evolving situation, including information received from the medical and scientific community, it is critical that the Islander and our sister paper, The Ellsworth American, take appropriate proactive measures in response to mitigating the spread of the virus,” Cook continued.

Those steps include:

Limiting access to the papers’ buildings and increasing the frequency of cleanings. Visits will be by appointment only. Customers are asked to conduct business via phone (288-0556) or email ([email protected] or [email protected]).

Having many employees work from home.

Asking reporters and advertising representatives to reach out to sources and customers by phone or email, minimizing personal contact.

Conserving resources, including color ink, in case of supply disruptions.