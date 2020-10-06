MOUNT DESERT – Mount Desert Island community flu shot clinics are being held in Tremont, Swan’s Island and Bar Harbor.

Thursday, Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m. at Tremont Town Office, 20 Harbor Drive.

Thursday, Oct. 22, noon to 2 p.m., Mill Pond Clinic, 235 Minturn Road, Swan’s Island.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m., MDI YMCA, 21 Park Street, Bar Harbor.

Face masks and physical distancing will be required. The cost is $40, with a high-dose cost of $130. Medicare and MaineCare will be accepted. Contact Mary Parham for more information at (207) 288-5081, ext. 7805.