Mount Desert News Briefs

High school trustees named

MOUNT DESERT — Julianna Bennoch and Carole Plenty have been appointed by the Board of Selectmen to the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees. They join Tony Smith as the town’s representatives on the board, which is responsible for the high school’s buildings and grounds. There were no candidates for the two seats in the July election. The new appointees will serve until the 2021 municipal election.

Quarry meeting under a tent

MOUNT DESERT — The Planning Board has been meeting virtually over the past few months, but will hold an in-person meeting Sept. 30 to resume consideration of an application by Harold MacQuinn Inc. and Freshwater Stone to resume quarrying at MacQuinn’s quarry in the village of Hall Quarry. The meeting will be held under a tent at the Northeast Harbor Village Green at 5 p.m. The Board of Selection approved the use of the space at a special meeting last week.

Town records preservation

MOUNT DESERT — The Board of Selectmen has authorized Town Clerk Claire Woolfolk to use $15,000 from the Historical Preservation account to continue the preservation and digitization of town records. The records to be preserved, rebound and filmed in 2021 include birth, death and marriage records from as far back as 1850.

Pet blessing Oct. 4

MOUNT DESERT—The Somesville Union Meeting House will offer an in-person pet blessing on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. outside the sanctuary. People will need to be masked and socially distance 6 feet apart, coming up the ramp along the side of the church to the front of the building. The interim pastor, Rev. Dr. Janet Adair Hansen, will offer a blessing for your pet and you will receive a special prayer to take home. You can also email a photo of your pet to the church, with your pet’s name and your family name, by Friday Oct. 2, and your pet will be included in the Sunday morning Oct. 4 Zoom worship service to receive a “virtual blessing.” For any questions, or to send your pet photo, contact [email protected]