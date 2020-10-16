Mount Desert absentee ballots and drop box information

MOUNT DESERT — Absentee ballots and a secure ballot drop box for Mount Desert have arrived. You may request a ballot online at maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl, call 276-5531 to have a ballot mailed to you or visit the Town Office Meeting Room Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.

For this election, the town clerk will open for absentee voting on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The town clerk will also conduct absentee voting at the Town Office (21 Sea Street, Northeast Harbor) the evening of Oct. 29 from 5–7 p.m.

The town clerk intends to process absentee ballots prior to Election Day on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Town Hall.

A secure absentee drop box has been installed outside of the Town Office door. You can only return ballots issued by the town of Mount Desert in this box. Ballots must be returned by close of business on Nov. 3 if returning by drop box. After 4:30 p.m., the ballots must be returned to the polls by 8 p.m. at the Somesville Fire Station, 1157 Main Street, Mount Desert.

Remember that if you have been issued an absentee ballot but decide to vote at the polls, you need to return your absentee ballot (or bring it with you). Your absentee ballot is a legal document and only one ballot should be issued to each voter unless a ballot is declared spoiled or defective prior to casting it.