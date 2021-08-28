Mount Desert 365 hires new communications and development manager

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert 365 welcomed Eliza Worrick as its new communications and development manager on Aug. 16. Worrick took over the role from Eloise Schultz who returned to her dream job of teaching at the Community School of Mount Desert Island.

Worrick is a Bar Harbor native who moved back to the island after living and working across the country, most recently for the Colorado School of Mines Foundation.

Worrick attended Clark University in Worcester, Mass., where she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in communications with a focus in nonprofit marketing. After graduation, she moved to Austin, Texas, where she spent the next six years at St. Edward’s University coordinating communications and events in both the President’s Office and the Office of Sustainability.

To escape the Texas heat, Worrick moved to the Denver area where she spent two years as the Digital Marketing Specialist for the Colorado School of Mines Foundation. While at the foundation, she launched two websites, one of which was the microsite for the university’s multi-million dollar 150th anniversary campaign.

Worrick can trace her island history all the way back to the first European settlers on Little Cranberry Island. Her maternal grandfather, Donald Bryant, was the first in his family to leave Islesford and move to MDI, working as the estate superintendent for David and Peggy Rockefeller for over 30 years. Worrick’s maternal great-great grandfather, Luere Deasy, served in the Maine State Senate and as chief justice of the Maine Supreme Court, was the first attorney to establish a law practice in Bar Harbor (Deasy & Lynam) and co-founded Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Her paternal grandparents both had long careers at the University of Maine at Orono, with her grandfather serving as the director of student aid for 15 years.

“As much as we hated to see Eloise move on to follow her passion for teaching, we are delighted to welcome Eliza to our offices. I know she will bring both technical skills and intimate local knowledge to our efforts to support a sustainable, year-round community. She is part of the boomerang generation we are welcoming back to MDI, having experienced other parts of the country, but coming back home with new energy to engage with their hometowns,” said Kathy Miller, executive director of Mount Desert 365.

Worrick can be contacted by phoning (207) 276-0555 or by emailing [email protected]