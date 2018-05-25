Motorcyclist jailed

BAR HARBOR — Officers tracked down a motorcyclist on Cottage Street on Monday following a report that he was possibly intoxicated. Jordan Merchant, 30, of Mount Desert was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (OUI). Merchant was taken to Hancock County Jail.

A 2008 Volvo driven by Michael Boland, 50, of Bar Harbor reportedly struck a 2015 Chevy driven by Kristina Hamblen, 40, of Bar Harbor while turning onto Main Street on May 15. Hamblen was preparing to make a left turn. The cars had minor damage, and no one was injured. Boland was summonsed on charges of driving with an expired license and an expired registration, but charges were not pursued because he reportedly corrected the issue that day.

Following a May 15 traffic stop, Brett Phinney, 22, of Jonesport was cited on a charge of operating a vehicle that was unregistered for more than 150 days.

A 2004 GMC driven by Mary Ann Twiggs, 58, of Santa Clara, Utah, reportedly veered off the roadway and struck the side of a stone bridge that is part of Acadia National Park on Eagle Lake Road on May 16. The vehicle suffered a flat tire and front-end damage. Police warned Twiggs for not reporting the crash to law enforcement.

Two vehicles suffered broken taillights after backing into each other on May 16 in a private parking lot on Cottage Street, according to reports. The drivers were Roberta Fowler, 75, of Devereaux Township and Anthony Dougle, 33, of Bar Harbor.

A 2016 Land Rover driven by Alan Bayles, 71, of Bethesda, Md., reportedly struck a 2014 Subaru driven by John Putnam, 39, of Bar Harbor while both were at the intersection of Eden and Mount Desert streets on May 17. Bayles told police he thought Putnam’s stopped vehicle was moving. Both cars suffered minor damage to the right front and left rear respectively.

A Massachusetts man was summonsed on a charge of failure to maintain control after an accident on Route 3 near the Tarn on May 17. Christopher Stacy, 35, was merging into the southbound lane, police said, when the vehicle he was driving struck a vehicle owned by Alberto Mestres, 21, of Hinesville, Fla. Both vehicles had minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

Three adult males were warned by police after reportedly smoking marijuana in a public area on Cottage Street on May 17.

After receiving a report of an erratic driver late on May 17, officers stopped William Larlee, 23, of Lincoln and administered field sobriety tests. Larlee was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and transported to Hancock County Jail.

Lucas Turner, 38, of Bar Harbor was summonsed on a charge of failing to register his moped for more than 150 days following a Friday traffic stop.

An unknown vehicle reportedly sideswiped a 2008 Honda owned by Gail Langloisage, 64, of Oldsmar, Fla., while it was parked on Kennebec Street on Saturday. Officers reported minor damage to the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

A FedEx truck driven by Darrell Savage, 22, of Carmel struck a parked car after failing to negotiate a tight turn on Kennebec Street on Saturday, according to reports. The car was a 2013 Ford owned of Lucas Bundy, 19, of Bar Harbor. Both vehicles had minor damage to the front bumpers.

Two cars had minor damage after a minor collision that occurred when one driver was attempting to pulling into a parking spot on Main Street Sunday. A 2018 Honda driven by Julie Bates, 46, of Lubbock, Texas, struck a parked 2017 Toyota owned by Robyn Rieger, 45, of St. Helens, Ore.

Early Tuesday morning, officers stopped a vehicle driven by James J. Sims, 52, of Silver Spring, Md. Sims was reportedly driving erratically. He was arrested on an OUI charge and taken to Hancock County Jail.

Mount Desert

A cruiser driven by an officer struck an owl that was in the road in Somesville on the night of May 15. The owl eventually made its way off of the road, and police contacted the Maine Warden Service.

Officers received a late report of a single car crash from May 17. A 2013 Subaru driven by Alex Schin, 26, of Ellsworth reportedly struck a deer on Route 102 in Somesville.

A contractor reported the theft of copper pipe from a Northern Neck Road residence on Friday. The incident is under investigation.

A woman reported a “strange acting fox” to police after it approached her and her dog in Seal Harbor on Friday. The report was forwarded to the Maine Warden Service.

A caller was concerned that the operator of a boat on Echo Lake would not be able to get to shore on Friday afternoon. Officers checked the area and found a fisherman and his dog in no distress.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was called to assist local departments at a Mount Desert home in finding a missing family member on Saturday morning, around 8 a.m. The missing person was located and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man knocking on doors at a hotel he was staying at late Saturday night. Officers warned him for disorderly conduct and asked him to stay in his room.

Following a traffic stop on Pretty Marsh Road on Sunday, Reiley Pappas, 19, of Mount Desert was issued a summons for criminal speeding.

Southwest Harbor

Abigail Ames, 44, of Southwest Harbor was pulled over and summonsed on a charge of driving with an expired registration at 10 a.m. on May 15.

No one was injured in a Friday afternoon accident. Griffin Costello-Sanders, 19, of Bar Harbor was driving a GMC 1500 pickup south on Main Street when it was rear-ended by a Nissan Murano, according to reports. The Nissan, driven by Daniel Lunedei, 70, of Hancock, was towed away with significant damage to its front end. Costello-Sanders’ pickup had minor damage and was driven from the scene.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Forest Avenue at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. After interviewing the two people involved, police arrested Kristy Johnston, 39, on a charge of failure to appear in court. Johnston was summonsed on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Tremont

A Tremont man, 58, called to report his truck stolen around 3 p.m. on May 17. Shortly after the call, the man found his vehicle in his neighbor’s yard. The case is still under investigation.

Trenton

Richard Baker, 74, was driving on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton around 9 p.m. on Sunday evening when a deer reportedly ran in front of his car. Baker, driving a 2018 Kia Optima, was unable to avoid hitting the deer. The car was damaged, according to reports, but Baker was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.