More moorings eyed for Bartlett’s Landing

MOUNT DESERT — The mooring field at Bartlett’s Landing in Pretty Marsh is haphazardly laid out and needs to be reconfigured to accommodate more boats, according to Harbormaster John Lemoine and the Harbor Committee. And they hope that can be done in the coming year.

“A real alignment has never been done there; moorings were just plunked here and there with no regard to making as much use of the space as possible,” Lemoine said.

“We’re looking at making it all nice and neat and to be able to fit in some more moorings to take care of our wait list.”

He said there currently are 14 names on the wait list at Bartlett’s Landing. He expects the realignment to increase the number of moorings by at least that many.

“But it’s hard to tell exactly how many we can gain until we have an engineer look at it,” Lemoine said.

Currently, he said, the mooring field can accommodate about 50 boats. He said he has asked an engineer to put together an estimate of the cost of redesigning the mooring field.

“I’m just trying to get some rough numbers together for the Harbor Committee,” Lemoine said. “If it’s only going to be a few thousand dollars, we could go ahead and get started. But if it’s likely to be more than $10,000, then I will need to get some other engineers to bid on it.”

And according to the town’s purchasing policy, if the winning bid for the engineering work does turn out to be $10,000 or more, that expenditure would have to be approved by voters at town meeting in May.

“We would need to be able to take the money out of an undesignated fund that we have set up for things like this because we don’t have that much money put aside [specifically] for Bartlett’s for repairs every year,” Lemoine said.

In any event, he said, the mooring field realignment work should be able to be done sometime in 2018.

“It should be a pretty simple process,” he said.