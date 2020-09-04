Friday - Sep 04, 2020

Monthly meeting canceled 

MOUNT DESERTThe monthly meeting of Indivisible MDI at the YWCA has been canceled due to the need for physical distancing. The meeting will be online WednesdaySept. 9, at 6:30 p.m 

Amy MacDonald, from the Swing Left, will speak about the group’s many initiatives underway in preparation for the November election. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 election will be like no other. There will be no door-to-door canvassing or in-person voter registration. And what about mail-in voting? Join the meeting to learn more.  

Watch the Indivisible MDI Facebook pages for meeting details. You may also send an email to [email protected] for information on how to join the meeting. To learn more about Indivisible MDI, visit indivisiblemdi.me. 