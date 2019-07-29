Monarch watch set

MOUNT DESERT — A live observation of monarch butterflies is planned for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

“Join the Library as we participate in Monarch Watch, raising caterpillars to be tagged and released in an effort to monitor and ensure the health of the monarch population,” organizers said.

“Watch caterpillars eat, chrysalis form and learn about butterfly tag and release. Identify host plants (milkweed) for larvae and energy sources (nectar plants) for adult butterflies in our garden. Observe chrysalis, caterpillars, and maybe a butterfly tag and release from our very own Monarch Tank.”

Additional activities will include “Bug Mixer,” “Butterfly Dress Up,” “Butterfly Fans” and “What is a Bug?”

This event is free and open to the public; all are welcome. Contact 276-3333.