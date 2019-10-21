Mobile app allows anonymous tips of illegal substance use

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Healthy Acadia to launch a new mobile app, HancockCo Sheriff, which allows residents of Hancock County to anonymously notify law enforcement about underage drinking and illegal drug use.

Users of HancockCo Sheriff can submit tips directly from their smartphone via an anonymous text. Tipsters are encouraged to provide specifics about the location of the violation and the people involved if possible — the tipster’s name, telephone number, and location will remain completely anonymous.

The HancockCo Sheriff app is available for both iPhone and Android users and can be downloaded for free via the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store. Residents in Hancock County without a smartphone may send an anonymous tip via text message to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office by texting the keyword HCSO and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411) from their cell phone. Links to the iPhone and Android mobile app downloads and the anonymous tip web form can be accessed through the Hancock County Sheriff Department’s website: https://co.hancock.me.us/site/index.php/tip411. Those without access to a cell phone may submit anonymous tips via Facebook or the online form — both links can be found on the Department’s tip411 webpage.

Though HancockCo Sheriff focuses on underage drinking and substance use, it may be used to report any kind of criminal or unsafe non-emergency activity. The service [is not a substitute for 911 and should never be used for emergencies or immediately life-threatening situations. In some cases, tip submissions may not be received until the following day. In case of emergency, always call 911.

Funding to support the launch of the HancockCo Sheriff app is provided by Maine Prevention Services, an initiative through the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention working across the state to reduce tobacco, substance use, and obesity.