MMA to help with manager search

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Selectmen here voted 5-0 Tuesday to hire the Maine Municipal Association (MMA) to aid them in a search for a new town manager.

The move follows a Nov. 28 discussion with David Barrett, MMA’s director of personnel services and labor relations, about how they would conduct the search. MMA charges a flat fee of $4,900 for their work. That doesn’t include money spent on advertising, which Barrett has estimated to be another $1,000.

Town Manager Don Lagrange, who is on medical leave, announced earlier this year that he would be leaving the job as of June 30.

The search process is expected to begin in January.