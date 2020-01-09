MLK march planning session set

BAR HARBOR — A final meeting of the the Mount Desert Island Martin Luther King Day Committee is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the YWCA MDI. This planning session is open to the public with potluck snacks and a special invitation to anyone who would like to be a part of the leadership for this event

“We want to emphasize that each and every member of the MDI community is invited to collaborate with us in the planning and participation of this special day of commemoration and community service,” said Jackie Davidson, executive director of the YWCA MDI. “This will be our community’s fourth consecutive march, and we welcome all levels of involvement.”

This year’s march will take place on Jan. 20 at 11 a.m., beginning at the YWCA and marching down High, Cottage and Maine streets. The group will congregate on the Village Green in fellowship and song. March participants will have access to the entire road and are encouraged to bring banners and signs that celebrate peace, social justice and the legacy of Dr. King. At the conclusion of the march, participants will be invited to return to the YWCA for light refreshments and fellowship.

Contact 288-5008