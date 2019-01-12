MLK Day march planned for Jan. 21

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Martin Luther King Day Committee will hold a final meeting concerning the MLK Day march through Bar Harbor on Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. at the MDI High School.

This planning session is open to anyone who would like to be a part of the leadership for this event.

“This will be our community’s third consecutive march,” said Jackie Davidson, Executive Director of the MDI YWCA. “We welcome an even bigger turnout than last year.”

Nearly 200 people gathered on Mount Desert Street in 2018 and marched down High, Cottage and Maine Streets, congregating on the Village Green in fellowship and song and closing with a recitation of Dr. King’s most iconic speech from the March on Washington by the Conners Emerson Civil Rights Team.

This year’s march will take place on Jan. 21 at 11 a.m., beginning at the YWCA and following the same route. March participants will have access to the entire road and are encouraged to bring banners and signs that celebrate peace, social and economic justice and the legacy of Dr. King.

At the conclusion of the march, participants are invited to return to the YWCA for light refreshments and an opportunity to pledge volunteer time for various Island organizations. Longtime Bar Harbor resident Walter Seward will offer a short presentation at 12:00, elaborating on his personal connections to Dr. King and his legacy.

For more information, contact the YWCA at 288-5008.