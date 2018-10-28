Mission wish list

CHERRYFIELD — Each year at Christmas time, the Maine Seacoast Mission distributes about 10,000 holiday gifts to more than 3,200 children, families, nursing home residents, and prisoners. This year the organization has published a wish list for the Christmas program on its website.

The tradition of Mission Christmas presents began more than 100 years ago when the Mission brought gifts to island residents and lighthouse keepers. Now, donors bring new items to the Mission throughout the year to be distributed on the islands and in Hancock and Washington counties over the holidays.

Visit seacoastmission.org.