Mission hires new program director

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission has hired Christina Griffith as program director for new education initiatives, a position in which she will develop new college preparation and scholarship programs for students in Hancock and Washington counties.

She previously worked with a program in New Mexico to design a college preparation curriculum and support services for low-income students who were the first in their families to go to college. She also worked with the Native American Community Academy network on post-secondary planning and professional development for schools that serve Native American students in New Mexico.