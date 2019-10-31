Miss Maine contestants

PORTLAND — Two Mount Desert Island young women are contestants in this year’s Miss Maine USA competition.

Mount Desert Island High School junior Olivia Harper, a member of the school’s cheering squad, is one of 27 teens in the Miss Maine Teen USA event. Sarah Phelps, a member of the MDIHS class of 2016, is one of 28 contestants for Miss Maine USA.

Both groups compete at a pageant Nov. 9-10 at the Marriott Sable Oaks in Portland. The competition includes personal interview, swimsuit/activewear and evening gown categories. “Judging criteria includes character, poise, confidence and personality,” according to the event’s website.

Online voting is open for a People’s Choice Award for the pageant; visit missmaineusa.com.

Two years ago, former Trenton resident Marina “Rosie” Gray was the winner of the Miss Maine USA competition.