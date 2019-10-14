‘Mindful dinner’ planned

BAR HARBOR — Healthy Acadia will host “A Mindful Dinner” at Sweet Pea’s Café on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a thoughtfully prepared four-course meal, featuring seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, while also learning about and experiencing how mindfulness can improve health and wellbeing.

“A Mindful Dinner” is a fundraiser to support Healthy Acadia’s mindfulness programming for children, caregivers and teachers.

Executive coach and author Joshua Ehrlich will guide the evening. He will share with diners his key tools to develop focus, resilience, and creativity, and to clarify purpose and manage time. Diners will also learn about Healthy Acadia’s mindfulness programming and how to support this work.

“This is going to be a wonderful evening with good company, delicious food, and a thought-provoking program”, said Shoshona Smith, Healthy Acadia’s development director. “And all proceeds will support mindfulness classes that teach stress-management, focus, and resilience tools to build wellness, academic, and social success for children in our communities.”

Tickets are $125 and pre-registration is required by Oct. 17. Contact shoshona@healthyacadia.org or 667-7171.