Miller-Rushing at Garland Farm

BAR HARBOR — Abraham Miller-Rushing will speak on how the timing of phenological events (cyclical natural phenomena such as flower blooms, bird arrivals, and leaf falls) are changing in response to climate change speak on Monday, July 22, at 4 p.m. at the Beatrix Farrand Society’s Garland Farm.

“He will discuss what these changes mean for people and ecosystems, focusing on Acadia, and the vital role that gardens continue to have in our understanding of phenology and climate change,” organizers said.

Miller-Rushing works as the science coordinator for Acadia National Park. He has studied changes in phenological events like flowering, bird migrations, and butterfly emergence in Acadia and elsewhere, including studies of Henry David Thoreau’s observations of flowering times at Walden Pond and Japanese records of cherry blossoms.

Miller-Rushing also studies the role of citizen science in observing changes over time. As part of his lecture, he will address how people can participate and contribute observations of phenology to important scientific research in Acadia and globally.

The talk will be held in the restored barn at Garland Farm, located on Route 3 in Bar Harbor. The historic property was the final home of noted landscape architect Beatrix Farrand and now showcases her restored gardens and horticultural library.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Students may attend for free. Pre-registration is required; contact programs@beatrixfarrandsociety.org.