Meyer named county teacher of the year

BAR HARBOR — Kate Meyer, an English teacher at Mount Desert Island High School, has been named Hancock County’s Teacher of the Year by the Maine Department of Education.

That means she is one of 16 candidates for the Maine Teacher of the Year Award. The winner will be announced in October. Up to eight semi-finalists will be named in June, and three finalists will be selected in August.

In a letter nominating Meyer for the county-level recognition, MDI High Principal Matt Haney described her as “an incredible teacher with a diverse skill set.”

“She engages students, sets high standards and helps the students to achieve them.”

He wrote that the “English teacher” job title “leaves out so much about what she means to our school and its students. Kate is the lead teacher in our Island Pathways alternative program, teaches classes in design thinking, and is our resident expert in adventure-based education. To say that Kate reaches the whole child is an understatement.”

Julie Keblinsky, the high school’s dean of curriculum, recommended that Meyer be nominated for the teacher–of–the–year honor.

“Kate is constantly refining her craft,” Keblinsky said. “She voraciously reads professional research and seeks out new and cutting–edge trainings. She is never satisfied unless she is growing, and her mindset translates to empower her students.”

Keblinsky said Meyer enthusiastically shares what she learns with her colleagues, and she is frequently invited to speak at educational conferences. For example, last year she led sessions at the Ignite conference in New York on “Design Thinking with Gen Z” and “The Impact of Space Design on Teaching and Learning.”