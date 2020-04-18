Merchants Association wants to help

BAR HARBOR – In a time when social distancing is keeping people from their daily routines and from their favorite places, the Bar Harbor Merchants Association (BHMA) is looking to find ways to keep local businesses connected to their customer base.

“While dealing with this unprecedented pandemic, our members need to know we are here for them,” said Julie Veilleux, long-time member of BHMA and co-owner of Window Panes in Bar Harbor, as she announced a new initiative called “Help us, Help you,” which aims to help its business members “get through these unusual times.”

The campaign is two-fold, according to a press release from the association, and seeks to drive customers to members that are still conducting business and to offer “creative solutions to the Bar Harbor community in an effort to help them cope with the new normal.”

In order to participate, a business must be a member of BHMA and have an item or service to promote. “Members of the BHMA submit a form with something they would like to promote over the campaign. The BHMA will feature these items through their social media channels and include on a dedicated Help Us, Help You! campaign page on their official website at www.barharbormerchants.com.”

The BHMA plans to kick off the campaign on Friday, April 17, and have also created #helpushelpyoumdi hashtag to support the movement.

So far, member businesses include A Slice of Eden, Anchorspace, Fair Trade Winds, First Express, Fiore Olive Oils & Vinegars, House Wine, Inspirations of Eden, My Darling Maine Island Boutique, Spruce & Gussy and Window Panes.

The Help Us, Help You! campaign is open to existing members of the Bar Harbor Merchants Association. To participate or to learn how to become a member, email [email protected] or contact Veilleux at (207) 288-9550.