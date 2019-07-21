Menhaden rule change

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has implemented an emergency rule, effective June 15, setting new limits on harvest of Atlantic menhaden.

The fishery is managed through the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC). Maine’s allocated quota share for FY2019 was 2,438,677 pounds, which was fully consumed on June 30.

DMR requested, and was granted, approval to participate in the Episodic Event Set Aside program to access an available 4.7 million lbs of menhaden quota.

Beginning July 15, 2019, harvest may occur between 12:01 a.m. on Monday and 11:59 p.m. Thursday each week. The daily landing limit is 120,000 pounds.

The regulation also reduces the weekly limit to 120,000 pounds.

Harvesting and landings are restricted to Maine territorial waters and only one landing may occur per calendar day.

All landings must be reported daily via email to menhaden.dmr@maine.gov.