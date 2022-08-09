Memorial luminaria event set for Aug. 13 

BAR HARBOR — Hundreds of luminarias will encircle the Bar Harbor Village Green soon in a ceremony of hope and remembrance to honor cancer survivors and those who lost their battle with cancer.

The 21st Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening, sponsored by YWCA Mount Desert Island, will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, with a rain date of Aug. 20.

The annual event was started by friends of Carol Dyer, the beloved Jesup Memorial Library children’s librarian, who died of a brain tumor in 2001.

Luminarias are paper bags with names written on them and a lighted candle inside. At the event, each bag represents a life and the hope for a cancer-free world. Many decorate the bags using markers, photos or other memorabilia to make them unique. Some cut stars, circles or other shapes out of the bag to enhance their glow when lit. Each name and hometown will be read during the lighting ceremony.

Master of ceremonies for the event will be WDEA’s Chris Popper, with readings throughout the evening and live music provided by Alice French.

Luminaria bags may be purchased in advance online at https://donate.ywcamdi.org/carol-dyer-memorial-luminaria-evening or by calling (207) 288-5008. Bags will be available for purchase at the event with a suggested donation of $10 each.

This year’s proceeds will benefit Mount Desert Island Hospital Infusion Center.