Memorial Day observances

Bar Harbor

A Memorial Day ceremony, with a procession of veterans led by a color guard, will be held at the town pier at 10 a.m.

Veterans, family, friends and community members are invited to commemorate the men and women who have lost their lives while serving our country. The hour-long ceremony is organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club will hold a brief ceremony on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. at the Blue Star marker on Route 3 at the head of Mount Desert Island.

The public is encouraged to participate in this tribute to the armed forces. The Blue Star Memorial program began with a planting by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War II. The Blue Star Highway system covers thousands of miles across the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

Northeast Harbor

A Memorial Day parade will start at Mount Desert Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the marina.

A ceremony will follow the parade at the Joseph Musetti Veterans Memorial Park at the marina.

The event is sponsored by the Northeast Harbor American Legion Post 103.

Southwest Harbor

The American Legion Post 69-sponsored parade begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at the Eugene M. Norwood Square at the intersection of Main Street and Seal Cove Road. From there, the parade travels south on Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor and the Southwest Harbor Fire Department will lead the color guard. Bands from Pemetic Elementary School and the Tremont Consolidated School will play.

Brief speeches and recitations of “In Flanders Fields” and Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address” are planned.