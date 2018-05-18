Memorial Day observances

Bar Harbor

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the town pier at 10 a.m.

Veterans, family, friends and community members are invited to commemorate the men and women who have lost their lives while serving our country.

Northeast Harbor

A Memorial Day parade will start at Mount Desert Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the marina.

A ceremony will follow the parade at The Joseph Musetti Veterans Memorial Park on Sea Street. It is expected to conclude at noon. The event is sponsored by the Northeast Harbor American Legion Post 103.

Southwest Harbor

The American Legion Post 69-sponsored parade begins at 9 a.m. with a ceremony at the Eugene M. Norwood Square at the intersection of Main Street and Seal Cove Road. From there, the parade travels south on Main Street to Veterans Memorial Park.

Joe Marshall is scheduled to recite “In Flanders Fields” and Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address.”