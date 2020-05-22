Memorial Day in Bar Harbor to be streamed

BAR HARBOR – The annual Memorial Day observation in Bar Harbor this year is going to look a lot different than past years. The ceremony, which honors service men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, will be done in a virtual format this year with a live video stream for those wishing to watch.

With a state-wide executive order limiting the number of people who can gather in any place, the traditional format was not possible, according to Alf Anderson of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.

The plans for a scaled-down version of the annual event, which will take place in town but not at its usual location, will be broadcast live on the chamber’s Facebook page, Visit Bar Harbor Maine, at 10 a.m. It will be rebroadcast on the Acadia Channel later in the day.

The Bar Harbor Fire Department will participate, said Anderson, and a wreath made by Queen Anne’s Flower Shop will be laid in memory of those who have lost their lives.

In lieu of the usual ceremony that is open to the public on Memorial Day, the Bar Harbor Garden Club will leave a weatherproof bin at the Blue Star Memorial Marker site. The public is invited to stop by any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and leave a written thought in the bin reflecting a sentiment appropriate for remembering and honoring our veterans. The collection will be saved and arranged for viewing at the group’s Veterans Day ceremony. The wreath will be in place for Memorial Day. For more information about the Blue Star Memorial Program and for directions to the marker, visit barharborgardenclub.org.

This year’s public Memorial Day observations in Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor have been canceled.