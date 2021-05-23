Memorial Day at the Blue Star Marker 

BAR HARBOR — In observance of Memorial Day this year, the Bar Harbor Garden Club, in lieu of an on-site public ceremony, will leave a weatherproof bin at the Blue Star Memorial Marker site on May 31.

The public is invited to stop by any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to leave a written thought in the bin reflecting a sentiment appropriate for remembering and honoring veterans. The collection will be archived and displayed for viewing at the Veterans Day observance in November, which will be held at the marker site.

The marker is located one-third of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island on Route 3. Take a lapel poppy after visiting the site.