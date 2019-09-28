Medicare seminar set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Carroll Harper, president of Carroll Harper and Associates, will give a presentation on Medicare on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

“Whether you are turning age 65, or are older and have questions about your Medicare benefits, or enrollment eligibility, this seminar is for you,” said event organizers. Harper will detail the two ways to receive Medicare benefits, how to qualify for extra help, and who is covered by Part B medical expenses.

Contact 244-7065.