Monday - Jul 19, 2021
A trolley rolls over on its side on a test drive after getting some work done at a local mechanic shop. PHOTO COURTESY OF BHPD

Mechanic rolls trolley during test drive

BAR HARBOR — A mechanic who was test driving an Oli’s Trolley that had been brought in for service was injured last week after the trolley rolled onto its side and took out a utility pole.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on Norway Road between Route 3 and Crooked Road. There were no passengers on the trolley, according to Bar Harbor fire Chief Matthew Bartlett.

The trolley had been taken to a local mechanic for service, Bar Harbor police officer Tim Bland said. After it had been worked on, a mechanic took it out for a test drive and rolled it over – splitting a pole in the process.

The crash is still under investigation and the mechanic was brought to Mount Desert Island Hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.

Bland said that speed was definitely a factor. The pole has since been replaced.

Oli’s Trolleys give tours of downtown Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park.

