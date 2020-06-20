MDIHS Class of 2020 receives $475,00 in scholarship and award funds

Editor’s Note: Because the school was not able to hold an in-person awards ceremony this year, the Islander has agreed to print this year’s list of award recipients. Congratulations to all!
National Merit Award – Peter Benson
Albert H. Cunningham Award – Rachelle Swanson
Amory Thorndike Scholarship – Dezirae Zaman
Isable Bechtle Scholarship – Adam Nuesslein, Quincy Rozeff
Coles Memorial Award – Yarrow Fabian
Joyce Higgins – Piper Charron, Ronan Dwyer, Dezirae Zaman
Bauer/Eichler Scholarship – Rawl Blackett
Horace and Mary Reynolds Scholarship – Jack DaCorte
John Fry Awards – Gianna Turk, Peter Benson
Oscar Thurston Scholarship – Race Parsons
MELMAC Scholarship – Trevor Morrison
Kelley E. Seavey Scholarship – Sarah MacDonald
John Carter Scholarship – Louise Chaplin, Keaton Stevens
Frank Stanley Award – Lucy Wray
Womens Club of Northeast Harbor – Sarah King
Brian M. White Engineering Scholarship – Timothy Moore
Joshua Sprague Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky
NEH Masonic Lodge No. 208 Scholarship – Rachel Leonard, Jenee Tardy
Pamela Norwood Technology Scholarship – Eli Shein
Blaine Alley Scholarship – Race Parsons
Bill Blanchard Scholarship – Cole Allen, Cassandra Craig, Jack DaCorte, Race Parsons, Eli Shein, Jenee Tardy
MDI Culinary Scholarship – Race Parsons
Marion Joy Morse Scholarship – Ruby Brown, Rylie Clough, Kyle Collin, Daisy Granholm, Gabrielle James, Erik Merchant, Isabella Squires, Ella Wallace, Serena Young
Deborah M. Dyer Scholarship – Lily Crikelair
Northeast Harbor Ambulance Scholarship – Rachel Leonard
Trenton Scholarships – Shane Bonilla, Kyle Collin, Cassandra Craig, Ashley Graves, Zoe Olson, Julia Rush, Rachelle Swanson
Fred C. Lynam Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Peter Benson, Grace Blackett, Athena Brown, Ruby Brown, Sabrina Calas, Gillian Carroll, Louise Chaplin, Piper Charron, Rylie Clough,
Mei Cook, Nicholas Corson, Elise Craighead, Lily Crikelair, Jack DaCorte, Ella Davis, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Daisy Granholm, Hannah
Hanscom, Katherine Hoff, Cadi Howell, Gabrielle James, Winslow Jeffery, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Ashton Lozano, Erik Merchant, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Isabella
Murphy, Adam Nuesslein, Katelyn Osborne, Marina Parsons, Race Parsons, Calvin Partin, Lexi Rich, Quincy Rozeff, Eli Shein, Isabella Squires, Geneva Stevens-Rosa, Chandler Strout,
Hannah Viechnicki, Lucy Wray, Emily York, Serena Young, Dezirae Zaman, Evelyn Zumwalt
Barry/Daso Scholarship – Cassandra Craig
Arthur George Goodrich Scholarship – Jack DaCorte, Winslow Jeffery
James MacLeod Scholarship – Cassandra Craig, Ella Wallace
Marshall Perrin and Helena Bailey Scholarship – Sarah MacDonald, Mei Mei White
MDI YWCA – Sofie Dowling, Ashley Graves, Hannah Hanscom
Susan Young Tripp Scholarship – Katelyn Osborne
Maine Seacoast Mission Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Kyle Collin, Cassandra Craig, Sophie Dowling, Brenna Jones, Trevor Morrison, Marina Parsons, Lexi Rich, Chandler
Strout, Serena Young
MDI Lioness Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Serena Young, Ella Wallace
Andrew Parker Awards – Daisy Granholm, Kaitlyn Osborne
Ruth Jordan Award – Isabella Squires
Marguerite Giles Awards – Sabrina Calas, Adam Nuesslein
James P. Cough Scholarship – Yarrow Fabian, Evelyn Zumwalt
Horace E. Bucklin Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky
Carroll Brown Scholarship – Katherine Hoff
Lamoine Patrons Scholarship – Ella Wallace
William Arata Scholarship – Jack DaCorte
Manset/Seawall Village Improvement Scholarship – Gillian Carroll, Piper Charron, Daisy Granholm, Camille Michaud,
Sophia Picard
Frederick and Myrtle Iveney Scholarship – Elise Craighead, Erik Merchant
Salisbury Cove Research Scholarship – Zoe Olson
Preceptor PSI Scholarship – Isabella Murphy, Sarah MacDonald, Chandler Strout
James H. and Ann M. Rich Scholarship – Lexi Rich
Jay Ramsdell Award – Katelyn Osborne
Joseph and Althea Musetti Award – Emily York
Ralph and Edith Leland Scholarship – Rachelle Swanson
MDI Marathon Scholarship – Harlan Brown, Katelyn Osborne
MDI YMCA – Ruby Brown
Les Menard Scholarship – Cole Allen, Samuel Keblinsky, Isaac Philbrook, Eli Shein, Jenee Tardy
MDIHS Sports Boosters – Ruby Brown, Nicholas Corson
George Dix Scholarships – Athena Brown, Jillian Carroll, Rylie Clough, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Daisy Granholm, Stephen Grierson, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Sophia Picard, Lexi Rich, Serena Young
Doug and Sylvia Gott Scholarship – Ashley Graves, Mei Cook
Kip and Timothy Smith Scholarship – Emily York, Parker Shortell
Clint Chernosky Scholarship – Ashton Lozano
Carlo Ninfi Scholarship – Rachelle Swanson, Jack DaCorte
Bill Pinkham Memorial Scholarship – Zoe Olson
Shayne Worcester Scholarship – Stephen Grierson
Southwest Harbor Medical Center Board Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Ella Wallace
Southwest Harbor Medical Board Jack Wellington Scholarship – Kyle Collin
Walter Churchill Awards – Nicholas Corson, Zoe Olson, Katelyn Osborne, Trevor Morrison, Ashton Lozano, Erik Merchant
Phillis and Archie Russakoff Scholarship – Kyle Collin, Trevor Morrison
Healthy Hancock Scholarship – Gabrielle James, Isaac Saunders
Worthington Foundation Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Drew Goodwin, Rylie Clough, Nicholas Corson,
Benjamin Freudig, Macey Jordan, Sarah King, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Adam Nuesslein, Katelyn Osborne, Marina Parsons, Lexi Rich, Gianna Turk, Serena Young
Rechholtz Family Charitable Fund Scholarship – Shane Bonilla, Jordan Smart
Tamarack Ledge Scholarship – Ella Wallace
Milliken Business Award – Trevor Morrison
Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship – Louise Chaplin, Jack DaCorte, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Sophie Dowling, Katherine Hoff, Cadi Howell, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Erik Merchant,
Isabella Murphy, Isabella Squires, Lucy Wray
MDI Rotary Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Isabella Murphy, Adam Nuesslein, Dezirae Zaman
MDI Lions Club Scholarships – Nicholas Corson, Benjamin Freudig, Lexi Rich, Yarrow Fabian
Ed and Eileen Branch Scholarship – Race Parsons
Doris K. Harding Scholarship – Amos Price
Community Support Award – Brenna Jones
Beth Lyons Memorial Scholarship – Athena Brown, Sarah MacDonald
Marion and Irving Spurling Scholarship – Sophie Dowling
Lisa Sullivan and Brian Townes Scholarship – Ashley Graves
MDIHS Teachers Association Scholarship – Ashley Graves
Robert Rich Scholarship – Cole Allen, Eli Shein
Mary Gonzales Scholarship – Gabrielle James
John J. and Mary Walsh Scholarship – Luiz Estacio, Jeremy French, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Stephen Grierson, Cadi Howell, Brenna Jones, Thomas Korstanje, Camille Michaud, Keaton Stevens, Mei Mei White
William Searls Scholarship – Drew Goodwin, Lexi Rich, Gillian Carroll, Hannah Goodwin, Benjamin Freudig, Rylie Clough, Daisy Granholm, Piper Charron, Serena Young, Camille Michaud
Fine Arts Memorial Scholarship – Piper Charron
Arts Appreciation Scholarship – Ronan Dwyer, Dezirae Zaman
Patti Reilly Memorial Scholarship – Louise Chaplin
2020 Business Award – Elise Craighead
Udder Heaven Performing Arts Scholarship – Athena Brown, Sabrina Calas, Lily Crikelair
Nichole M. Jacobs Scholarship – Ruby Brown, Rylie Clough, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Erik Merchant, Serena Young
Robert Garrity Educational Fund – Kyle Collin
Save The Whales Scholarship – Camille Michaud, Quincy Rozeff
Kane College Fund – Ella Wallace
Bridgham College Fund – Stephen Grierson
MDI Kiwanis Scholarship – Stella Stroud
Gretchen Behre Scholarship – Benjamin Hulbert, Winslow Jeffery, Chandler Strout
Carolyn Hodgdon Dolliver Scholarship – Jillian Driscoll, Hannah Goodwin, Hannah Hanscom, Calvin Partin, Jordan Smart
Judy Albee Scholarship – Yarrow Fabian
Earl R. Moser Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky
Ellen H. Emery Scholarshop – Ashton Lozano
Perruzi Construction Trades Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky
Perruzzi Engineering Scholarship – Timothy Moore
Education Advancement Awards – Shane Bonilla, Sabrina Calas, Cassandra Craig, Sophie Dowling, Jillian Driscoll, Jeremy French, Ashley Graves, Madison Jones, Samuel Keblinsky, Sarah MacDonald, Zoe Olson, Julia Rush, Isaac
Saunders, Rachelle Swanson, Ezekiel Valleau, Ella Wallace, Matilda Allen, Benjamin Hulbert, Brenna Jones, Stella Stroud, Mei Cook, Jordan Smart, Jenee Tardy, Mei Mei White, Trevor
Morrison, Hannah Goodwin, William Hodgdon, Calvin Partin, Parker Shortell, Geneva Stevens-Rosa, Zachary Uliano, Ashton Lozano
Academic Awards:
Art/Digital Media – Dezirae Zaman
Performing Arts – Brenna Jones
Visual Arts – Evelyn Zumwalt
Business – Katherine Hoff
Language Arts – Gianna Turk
Mathematics – Kyle Collin
Physical Education – Harlan Brown
Science – Cadi Howell
Social Studies – Lily Crikelair
World Languages – Zoe Olson
