MDIHS Class of 2020 receives $475,00 in scholarship and award funds

Editor’s Note: Because the school was not able to hold an in-person awards ceremony this year, the Islander has agreed to print this year’s list of award recipients. Congratulations to all!  

National Merit Award – Peter Benson 

Albert H. Cunningham Award – Rachelle Swanson 

Amory Thorndike Scholarship – Dezirae Zaman 

Isable Bechtle Scholarship – Adam Nuesslein, Quincy Rozeff 

Coles Memorial Award – Yarrow Fabian 

Joyce Higgins – Piper Charron, Ronan Dwyer, Dezirae Zaman 

Bauer/Eichler Scholarship – Rawl Blackett 

Horace and Mary Reynolds Scholarship – Jack DaCorte 

John Fry Awards – Gianna Turk, Peter Benson 

Oscar Thurston Scholarship – Race Parsons 

MELMAC Scholarship – Trevor Morrison 

Kelley E. Seavey Scholarship – Sarah MacDonald 

John Carter Scholarship – Louise Chaplin, Keaton Stevens 

Frank Stanley Award – Lucy Wray 

Womens Club of Northeast Harbor – Sarah King 

Brian M. White Engineering Scholarship – Timothy Moore 

Joshua Sprague Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky 

NEH Masonic Lodge No. 208 Scholarship – Rachel Leonard, Jenee Tardy 

Pamela Norwood Technology Scholarship – Eli Shein 

Blaine Alley Scholarship – Race Parsons 

Bill Blanchard Scholarship – Cole Allen, Cassandra Craig, Jack DaCorte, Race Parsons, Eli Shein, Jenee Tardy 

MDI Culinary Scholarship – Race Parsons 

Marion Joy Morse Scholarship – Ruby Brown, Rylie Clough, Kyle Collin, Daisy Granholm, Gabrielle James, Erik Merchant, Isabella Squires, Ella Wallace, Serena Young 

Deborah M. Dyer Scholarship – Lily Crikelair 

Northeast Harbor Ambulance Scholarship – Rachel Leonard 

Trenton Scholarships – Shane Bonilla, Kyle Collin, Cassandra Craig, Ashley Graves, Zoe Olson, Julia Rush, Rachelle Swanson 

Fred C. Lynam Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Peter Benson, Grace Blackett, Athena Brown, Ruby Brown, Sabrina Calas, Gillian Carroll, Louise Chaplin, Piper Charron, Rylie Clough, 

Mei Cook, Nicholas Corson, Elise Craighead, Lily Crikelair, Jack DaCorte, Ella Davis, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Daisy Granholm, Hannah 

Hanscom, Katherine Hoff, Cadi Howell, Gabrielle James, Winslow Jeffery, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Ashton Lozano, Erik Merchant, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Isabella 

Murphy, Adam Nuesslein, Katelyn Osborne, Marina Parsons, Race Parsons, Calvin Partin, Lexi Rich, Quincy Rozeff, Eli Shein, Isabella Squires, Geneva Stevens-Rosa, Chandler Strout, 

Hannah Viechnicki, Lucy Wray, Emily York, Serena Young, Dezirae Zaman, Evelyn Zumwalt 

Barry/Daso Scholarship – Cassandra Craig 

Arthur George Goodrich Scholarship – Jack DaCorte, Winslow Jeffery 

James MacLeod Scholarship – Cassandra Craig, Ella Wallace 

Marshall Perrin and Helena Bailey Scholarship – Sarah MacDonald, Mei Mei White 

MDI YWCA – Sofie Dowling, Ashley Graves, Hannah Hanscom 

Susan Young Tripp Scholarship – Katelyn Osborne 

Maine Seacoast Mission Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Kyle Collin, Cassandra Craig, Sophie Dowling, Brenna Jones, Trevor Morrison, Marina Parsons, Lexi Rich, Chandler 

Strout, Serena Young 

MDI Lioness Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Serena Young, Ella Wallace 

Andrew Parker Awards – Daisy Granholm, Kaitlyn Osborne 

Ruth Jordan Award – Isabella Squires 

Marguerite Giles Awards – Sabrina Calas, Adam Nuesslein 

James P. Cough Scholarship – Yarrow Fabian, Evelyn Zumwalt 

Horace E. Bucklin Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky 

Carroll Brown Scholarship – Katherine Hoff 

Lamoine Patrons Scholarship – Ella Wallace 

William Arata Scholarship – Jack DaCorte 

Manset/Seawall Village Improvement Scholarship – Gillian Carroll, Piper Charron, Daisy Granholm, Camille Michaud, 

Sophia Picard 

Frederick and Myrtle Iveney Scholarship – Elise Craighead, Erik Merchant 

Salisbury Cove Research Scholarship – Zoe Olson 

Preceptor PSI Scholarship – Isabella Murphy, Sarah MacDonald, Chandler Strout 

James H. and Ann M. Rich Scholarship – Lexi Rich 

Jay Ramsdell Award – Katelyn Osborne 

Joseph and Althea Musetti Award – Emily York 

Ralph and Edith Leland Scholarship – Rachelle Swanson 

MDI Marathon Scholarship – Harlan Brown, Katelyn Osborne 

MDI YMCA – Ruby Brown 

Les Menard Scholarship – Cole Allen, Samuel Keblinsky, Isaac Philbrook, Eli Shein, Jenee Tardy 

MDIHS Sports Boosters – Ruby Brown, Nicholas Corson 

George Dix Scholarships – Athena Brown, Jillian Carroll, Rylie Clough, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Daisy Granholm, Stephen Grierson, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Sophia Picard, Lexi Rich, Serena Young 

Doug and Sylvia Gott Scholarship – Ashley Graves, Mei Cook 

Kip and Timothy Smith Scholarship – Emily York, Parker Shortell 

Clint Chernosky Scholarship – Ashton Lozano 

Carlo Ninfi Scholarship – Rachelle Swanson, Jack DaCorte 

Bill Pinkham Memorial Scholarship – Zoe Olson 

Shayne Worcester Scholarship – Stephen Grierson 

Southwest Harbor Medical Center Board Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Ella Wallace 

Southwest Harbor Medical Board Jack Wellington Scholarship – Kyle Collin 

Walter Churchill Awards – Nicholas Corson, Zoe Olson, Katelyn Osborne, Trevor Morrison, Ashton Lozano, Erik Merchant 

Phillis and Archie Russakoff Scholarship – Kyle Collin, Trevor Morrison 

Healthy Hancock Scholarship – Gabrielle James, Isaac Saunders 

Worthington Foundation Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Drew Goodwin, Rylie Clough, Nicholas Corson, 

Benjamin Freudig, Macey Jordan, Sarah King, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Adam Nuesslein, Katelyn Osborne, Marina Parsons, Lexi Rich, Gianna Turk, Serena Young 

Rechholtz Family Charitable Fund Scholarship – Shane Bonilla, Jordan Smart 

Tamarack Ledge Scholarship – Ella Wallace 

Milliken Business Award – Trevor Morrison 

Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship – Louise Chaplin, Jack DaCorte, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Sophie Dowling, Katherine Hoff, Cadi Howell, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Erik Merchant, 

Isabella Murphy, Isabella Squires, Lucy Wray 

MDI Rotary Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Isabella Murphy, Adam Nuesslein, Dezirae Zaman 

MDI Lions Club Scholarships – Nicholas Corson, Benjamin Freudig, Lexi Rich, Yarrow Fabian 

Ed and Eileen Branch Scholarship – Race Parsons 

Doris K. Harding Scholarship – Amos Price 

Community Support Award – Brenna Jones 

Beth Lyons Memorial Scholarship – Athena Brown, Sarah MacDonald 

Marion and Irving Spurling Scholarship – Sophie Dowling 

Lisa Sullivan and Brian Townes Scholarship – Ashley Graves 

MDIHS Teachers Association Scholarship – Ashley Graves 

Robert Rich Scholarship – Cole Allen, Eli Shein 

Mary Gonzales Scholarship – Gabrielle James 

John J. and Mary Walsh Scholarship – Luiz Estacio, Jeremy French, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Stephen Grierson, Cadi Howell, Brenna Jones, Thomas Korstanje, Camille Michaud, Keaton Stevens, Mei Mei White 

William Searls Scholarship – Drew Goodwin, Lexi Rich, Gillian Carroll, Hannah Goodwin, Benjamin Freudig, Rylie Clough, Daisy Granholm, Piper Charron, Serena Young, Camille Michaud 

Fine Arts Memorial Scholarship – Piper Charron 

Arts Appreciation Scholarship – Ronan Dwyer, Dezirae Zaman 

Patti Reilly Memorial Scholarship – Louise Chaplin 

2020 Business Award – Elise Craighead 

Udder Heaven Performing Arts Scholarship – Athena Brown, Sabrina Calas, Lily Crikelair 

Nichole M. Jacobs Scholarship – Ruby Brown, Rylie Clough, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Erik Merchant, Serena Young 

Robert Garrity Educational Fund – Kyle Collin 

Save The Whales Scholarship – Camille Michaud, Quincy Rozeff 

Kane College Fund – Ella Wallace 

Bridgham College Fund – Stephen Grierson 

MDI Kiwanis Scholarship – Stella Stroud 

Gretchen Behre Scholarship – Benjamin Hulbert, Winslow Jeffery, Chandler Strout 

Carolyn Hodgdon Dolliver Scholarship – Jillian Driscoll, Hannah Goodwin, Hannah Hanscom, Calvin Partin, Jordan Smart 

Judy Albee Scholarship – Yarrow Fabian 

Earl R. Moser Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky 

Ellen H. Emery Scholarshop – Ashton Lozano 

Perruzi Construction Trades Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky 

Perruzzi Engineering Scholarship – Timothy Moore 

Education Advancement Awards – Shane Bonilla, Sabrina Calas, Cassandra Craig, Sophie Dowling, Jillian Driscoll, Jeremy French, Ashley Graves, Madison Jones, Samuel Keblinsky, Sarah MacDonald, Zoe Olson, Julia Rush, Isaac 

Saunders, Rachelle Swanson, Ezekiel Valleau, Ella Wallace, Matilda Allen, Benjamin Hulbert, Brenna Jones, Stella Stroud, Mei Cook, Jordan Smart, Jenee Tardy, Mei Mei White, Trevor 

Morrison, Hannah Goodwin, William Hodgdon, Calvin Partin, Parker Shortell, Geneva Stevens-Rosa, Zachary Uliano, Ashton Lozano 

Academic Awards: 

Art/Digital Media – Dezirae Zaman 

Performing Arts – Brenna Jones 

Visual Arts – Evelyn Zumwalt 

Business – Katherine Hoff 

Language Arts – Gianna Turk 

Mathematics – Kyle Collin 

Physical Education – Harlan Brown 

Science – Cadi Howell 

Social Studies – Lily Crikelair 

World Languages – Zoe Olson 

