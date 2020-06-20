MDIHS Class of 2020 receives $475,00 in scholarship and award funds

Editor’s Note: Because the school was not able to hold an in-person awards ceremony this year, the Islander has agreed to print this year’s list of award recipients. Congratulations to all!

National Merit Award – Peter Benson

Albert H. Cunningham Award – Rachelle Swanson

Amory Thorndike Scholarship – Dezirae Zaman

Isable Bechtle Scholarship – Adam Nuesslein, Quincy Rozeff

Coles Memorial Award – Yarrow Fabian

Joyce Higgins – Piper Charron, Ronan Dwyer, Dezirae Zaman

Bauer/Eichler Scholarship – Rawl Blackett

Horace and Mary Reynolds Scholarship – Jack DaCorte

John Fry Awards – Gianna Turk, Peter Benson

Oscar Thurston Scholarship – Race Parsons

MELMAC Scholarship – Trevor Morrison

Kelley E. Seavey Scholarship – Sarah MacDonald

John Carter Scholarship – Louise Chaplin, Keaton Stevens

Frank Stanley Award – Lucy Wray

Womens Club of Northeast Harbor – Sarah King

Brian M. White Engineering Scholarship – Timothy Moore

Joshua Sprague Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky

NEH Masonic Lodge No. 208 Scholarship – Rachel Leonard, Jenee Tardy

Pamela Norwood Technology Scholarship – Eli Shein

Blaine Alley Scholarship – Race Parsons

Bill Blanchard Scholarship – Cole Allen, Cassandra Craig, Jack DaCorte, Race Parsons, Eli Shein, Jenee Tardy

MDI Culinary Scholarship – Race Parsons

Marion Joy Morse Scholarship – Ruby Brown, Rylie Clough, Kyle Collin, Daisy Granholm, Gabrielle James, Erik Merchant, Isabella Squires, Ella Wallace, Serena Young

Deborah M. Dyer Scholarship – Lily Crikelair

Northeast Harbor Ambulance Scholarship – Rachel Leonard

Trenton Scholarships – Shane Bonilla, Kyle Collin, Cassandra Craig, Ashley Graves, Zoe Olson, Julia Rush, Rachelle Swanson

Fred C. Lynam Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Peter Benson, Grace Blackett, Athena Brown, Ruby Brown, Sabrina Calas, Gillian Carroll, Louise Chaplin, Piper Charron, Rylie Clough,

Mei Cook, Nicholas Corson, Elise Craighead, Lily Crikelair, Jack DaCorte, Ella Davis, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Daisy Granholm, Hannah

Hanscom, Katherine Hoff, Cadi Howell, Gabrielle James, Winslow Jeffery, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Ashton Lozano, Erik Merchant, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Isabella

Murphy, Adam Nuesslein, Katelyn Osborne, Marina Parsons, Race Parsons, Calvin Partin, Lexi Rich, Quincy Rozeff, Eli Shein, Isabella Squires, Geneva Stevens-Rosa, Chandler Strout,

Hannah Viechnicki, Lucy Wray, Emily York, Serena Young, Dezirae Zaman, Evelyn Zumwalt

Barry/Daso Scholarship – Cassandra Craig

Arthur George Goodrich Scholarship – Jack DaCorte, Winslow Jeffery

James MacLeod Scholarship – Cassandra Craig, Ella Wallace

Marshall Perrin and Helena Bailey Scholarship – Sarah MacDonald, Mei Mei White

MDI YWCA – Sofie Dowling, Ashley Graves, Hannah Hanscom

Susan Young Tripp Scholarship – Katelyn Osborne

Maine Seacoast Mission Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Kyle Collin, Cassandra Craig, Sophie Dowling, Brenna Jones, Trevor Morrison, Marina Parsons, Lexi Rich, Chandler

Strout, Serena Young

MDI Lioness Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Serena Young, Ella Wallace

Andrew Parker Awards – Daisy Granholm, Kaitlyn Osborne

Ruth Jordan Award – Isabella Squires

Marguerite Giles Awards – Sabrina Calas, Adam Nuesslein

James P. Cough Scholarship – Yarrow Fabian, Evelyn Zumwalt

Horace E. Bucklin Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky

Carroll Brown Scholarship – Katherine Hoff

Lamoine Patrons Scholarship – Ella Wallace

William Arata Scholarship – Jack DaCorte

Manset/Seawall Village Improvement Scholarship – Gillian Carroll, Piper Charron, Daisy Granholm, Camille Michaud,

Sophia Picard

Frederick and Myrtle Iveney Scholarship – Elise Craighead, Erik Merchant

Salisbury Cove Research Scholarship – Zoe Olson

Preceptor PSI Scholarship – Isabella Murphy, Sarah MacDonald, Chandler Strout

James H. and Ann M. Rich Scholarship – Lexi Rich

Jay Ramsdell Award – Katelyn Osborne

Joseph and Althea Musetti Award – Emily York

Ralph and Edith Leland Scholarship – Rachelle Swanson

MDI Marathon Scholarship – Harlan Brown, Katelyn Osborne

MDI YMCA – Ruby Brown

Les Menard Scholarship – Cole Allen, Samuel Keblinsky, Isaac Philbrook, Eli Shein, Jenee Tardy

MDIHS Sports Boosters – Ruby Brown, Nicholas Corson

George Dix Scholarships – Athena Brown, Jillian Carroll, Rylie Clough, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Hannah Goodwin, Daisy Granholm, Stephen Grierson, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Sophia Picard, Lexi Rich, Serena Young

Doug and Sylvia Gott Scholarship – Ashley Graves, Mei Cook

Kip and Timothy Smith Scholarship – Emily York, Parker Shortell

Clint Chernosky Scholarship – Ashton Lozano

Carlo Ninfi Scholarship – Rachelle Swanson, Jack DaCorte

Bill Pinkham Memorial Scholarship – Zoe Olson

Shayne Worcester Scholarship – Stephen Grierson

Southwest Harbor Medical Center Board Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Ella Wallace

Southwest Harbor Medical Board Jack Wellington Scholarship – Kyle Collin

Walter Churchill Awards – Nicholas Corson, Zoe Olson, Katelyn Osborne, Trevor Morrison, Ashton Lozano, Erik Merchant

Phillis and Archie Russakoff Scholarship – Kyle Collin, Trevor Morrison

Healthy Hancock Scholarship – Gabrielle James, Isaac Saunders

Worthington Foundation Scholarships – Ruby Brown, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Drew Goodwin, Rylie Clough, Nicholas Corson,

Benjamin Freudig, Macey Jordan, Sarah King, Camille Michaud, Timothy Moore, Adam Nuesslein, Katelyn Osborne, Marina Parsons, Lexi Rich, Gianna Turk, Serena Young

Rechholtz Family Charitable Fund Scholarship – Shane Bonilla, Jordan Smart

Tamarack Ledge Scholarship – Ella Wallace

Milliken Business Award – Trevor Morrison

Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship – Louise Chaplin, Jack DaCorte, Nicholas Dmitrieff, Sophie Dowling, Katherine Hoff, Cadi Howell, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Erik Merchant,

Isabella Murphy, Isabella Squires, Lucy Wray

MDI Rotary Scholarships – Matilda Allen, Isabella Murphy, Adam Nuesslein, Dezirae Zaman

MDI Lions Club Scholarships – Nicholas Corson, Benjamin Freudig, Lexi Rich, Yarrow Fabian

Ed and Eileen Branch Scholarship – Race Parsons

Doris K. Harding Scholarship – Amos Price

Community Support Award – Brenna Jones

Beth Lyons Memorial Scholarship – Athena Brown, Sarah MacDonald

Marion and Irving Spurling Scholarship – Sophie Dowling

Lisa Sullivan and Brian Townes Scholarship – Ashley Graves

MDIHS Teachers Association Scholarship – Ashley Graves

Robert Rich Scholarship – Cole Allen, Eli Shein

Mary Gonzales Scholarship – Gabrielle James

John J. and Mary Walsh Scholarship – Luiz Estacio, Jeremy French, Benjamin Freudig, Drew Goodwin, Stephen Grierson, Cadi Howell, Brenna Jones, Thomas Korstanje, Camille Michaud, Keaton Stevens, Mei Mei White

William Searls Scholarship – Drew Goodwin, Lexi Rich, Gillian Carroll, Hannah Goodwin, Benjamin Freudig, Rylie Clough, Daisy Granholm, Piper Charron, Serena Young, Camille Michaud

Fine Arts Memorial Scholarship – Piper Charron

Arts Appreciation Scholarship – Ronan Dwyer, Dezirae Zaman

Patti Reilly Memorial Scholarship – Louise Chaplin

2020 Business Award – Elise Craighead

Udder Heaven Performing Arts Scholarship – Athena Brown, Sabrina Calas, Lily Crikelair

Nichole M. Jacobs Scholarship – Ruby Brown, Rylie Clough, Sarah King, Rachel Leonard, Erik Merchant, Serena Young

Robert Garrity Educational Fund – Kyle Collin

Save The Whales Scholarship – Camille Michaud, Quincy Rozeff

Kane College Fund – Ella Wallace

Bridgham College Fund – Stephen Grierson

MDI Kiwanis Scholarship – Stella Stroud

Gretchen Behre Scholarship – Benjamin Hulbert, Winslow Jeffery, Chandler Strout

Carolyn Hodgdon Dolliver Scholarship – Jillian Driscoll, Hannah Goodwin, Hannah Hanscom, Calvin Partin, Jordan Smart

Judy Albee Scholarship – Yarrow Fabian

Earl R. Moser Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky

Ellen H. Emery Scholarshop – Ashton Lozano

Perruzi Construction Trades Scholarship – Samuel Keblinsky

Perruzzi Engineering Scholarship – Timothy Moore

Education Advancement Awards – Shane Bonilla, Sabrina Calas, Cassandra Craig, Sophie Dowling, Jillian Driscoll, Jeremy French, Ashley Graves, Madison Jones, Samuel Keblinsky, Sarah MacDonald, Zoe Olson, Julia Rush, Isaac

Saunders, Rachelle Swanson, Ezekiel Valleau, Ella Wallace, Matilda Allen, Benjamin Hulbert, Brenna Jones, Stella Stroud, Mei Cook, Jordan Smart, Jenee Tardy, Mei Mei White, Trevor

Morrison, Hannah Goodwin, William Hodgdon, Calvin Partin, Parker Shortell, Geneva Stevens-Rosa, Zachary Uliano, Ashton Lozano

Academic Awards:

Art/Digital Media – Dezirae Zaman

Performing Arts – Brenna Jones

Visual Arts – Evelyn Zumwalt

Business – Katherine Hoff

Language Arts – Gianna Turk

Mathematics – Kyle Collin

Physical Education – Harlan Brown

Science – Cadi Howell

Social Studies – Lily Crikelair

World Languages – Zoe Olson