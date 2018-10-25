MDI wins in high winds

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — The high school sailors representing the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center took first place Saturday in the third and final regatta of the Pen Bay League’s fall season.

Alec Fisichella, Lucas Ingebritson, Nate Ingebritson, Sylvester Mays and Joe Minutolo sailed for MDI, edging second-place Boothbay by two points with their final team score of 20. Also competing were teams from Rockland, George Stevens Academy and Islesboro.

They raced in very windy conditions, with gusts over 20 miles per hour, coach John Macauley said. “We generally do well in heavier stuff.”

The Ingebritsons sailed all three races together, finishing fourth, first and third and tying one of the Boothbay boats for lowest boat score.

In the second MDI boat were Fisichella and Mays for two races, and Fisichella and Minutolo for one. That boat had two second place finishes and one eighth.

The Trojans won the regatta, but the host team from Boothbay Regional High School won the series. That team, Macauley said, “has demonstrated an increase in both depth and the development of essential skills under the leadership of Charles Barkley, Boothbay Yacht Club’s manager of young sailing programs.”

The Turbo 420s at the MDI Community Sailing Center have been put to bed for the winter, but four of the teen sailors are raising funds and preparing for the National Keelboat Invitational regatta in Florida in December.