MDI Schools closed until April 27

BAR HARBOR — All schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System will remain closed until April 27 to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, Superintendent Marc Gousse announced Monday.

He said a top priority now is putting in place systems for remote learning for students at all grade levels.

“We are setting up teacher face pages on school websites so students and parents/guardians will have ‘one-stop shopping’ to get recommended assignments, links to virtual experiences, schedules and suggestions for outside activities,” he said in an email to students and parents.

“(High school) Principal Matt Haney will be in touch with students and families to begin piloting a revised high school schedule starting midweek. K-8 teachers will be reaching out to students this week with content-related resources, setting up school-wide remote learning schedules and getting organized to begin facilitating online and offline learning.”

Gousse said school staff members and others have been working “day and night” to provide resources to address food insecurity, supply and technology needs and materials for remote learning platforms. He described their efforts as “nothing short of amazing.”