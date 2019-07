CAMDEN — The Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center sent eight junior sailors to the U.S. Sailing Regional Junior Olympics regatta, held July 17-18 at Camden Yacht Club.

Optimist sailors included Alex Donahue, who placed second in the 10-and-under Optis; Cameron Graham; Seth Dow; and Riley Donahue, who placed fifth in the 13-and-up Optis.

Sailing 420s were brothers Lucas and Nate Ingebritson, who placed seventh out of 40 boats, and Ben Carroll and Shepperd “Shep” Brown.