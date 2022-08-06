MDI nonprofits may apply for Lynam Trust grants 

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island nonprofits are eligible to apply for grants ranging between $500 and $5,000.

Bar Harbor Wealth Management is accepting applications for the 2022 Hattie A. & Fred C. Lynam Trust grants now through Sept. 16. The Lynam Trust was established in 1942 and supports charitable, religious and educational organizations serving the people of MDI.

Grant eligibility is limited to organizations that have been established as tax exempt under IRS section 501(c)(3) and have their primary administrative office located on MDI. Grants may be awarded for operational needs, facilities or capital campaigns. Individuals are not eligible to receive a grant from the Lynam Trust.

Interested nonprofit organizations may download the application at www.lynamtrust.com/grants. Applications should be sent via email to [email protected] or by U.S. mail to Bar Harbor Wealth Management, Attn: Danielle Lindsey-Mercier, P.O. Box 1100, Ellsworth, ME 04605.

Applications must be post marked or received by email on or before Sept. 16. They will be reviewed by the Lynam Grants Committee in November and grants will be awarded by Dec. 31.